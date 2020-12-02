CCTVs With Audio At All Interrogation Rooms, Lock-Ups: Supreme Court

All states have been directed by the top court to install cameras at police stations. (Representational)

All police stations in the country and investigation agencies including the CBI, National Investigation Agency and Enforcement Directorate, must install CCTV cameras with night vision and audio recording, the Supreme Court said today in a landmark order meant to prevent excesses in custody.

Security cameras should cover interrogation rooms, lock-ups, entries and exits, said the Supreme Court.

"Most of these agencies carry out interrogation in their office(s), so CCTVs shall be compulsorily installed in all offices where such interrogation and holding of accused takes place in the same manner as it would in a police station," the judges said.

"These cameras must be installed at entry and exit points of the police station, lock ups, corridors, lobbies, reception area, rooms of the sub-Inspector and Inspector, reception and outside washrooms."

CCTV cameras with recording facilities are also to be installed at the offices of the Narcotics Control Bureau, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and the Serious Fraud Investigation Office.

The video and audio recordings have to be retained for 18 months for evidence, if needed.

States have been asked to file an action plan with timelines to comply with the order within six weeks.

The top court said its directions were in keeping with Article 21 of the constitution on the fundamental right to protection of life and personal liberty.

The Supreme Court was hearing a case of custodial torture in Punjab and when it came up that security cameras were not installed in these offices as ordered in 2018.

"Nothing substantial has been done for over two-and-a-half years after the Supreme Court passed orders," said the judges.

States have been asked to assign funds for the CCTVs. Human rights courts are also to be set up in each district to hear complaints of torture in custody.

The court will take up the case next on January 27.