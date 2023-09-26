Fresh Violence In Manipur Over Dead Teens' Photos, CBI To Probe Case

Violent protests in Manipur over the murder of teens

A CBI team will visit the Manipur capital tomorrow to expedite the investigation in the case of brutal murder of two minors who went missing in July, announced Chief Minister N Biren Singh in a late night post.

The Chief Minister assured the people that his government, along with the Centre, is working to arrest the culprits.

In light of the distressing news that emerged yesterday regarding the tragic demise of the missing students, I want to assure the people of the State that both the state and central government are closely working together to nab the perpetrators.



To further expedite this crucial… — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) September 26, 2023

Earlier today the ban on mobile internet was reimposed amid violent protests over the murders after photographs of the bodies went viral on social media. Also, all schools in the state have been closed till Friday.

Mobile internet services, which were suspended as ethnic violence erupted in Manipur in early May, were restored after over four months from September 23.

Hundreds of students tried to march towards N Biren Singh's residence but were intercepted by security forces, who fired tear gas shells and smoke bombs to disperse the crowd. At least 34 students, including girls, were injured.

The two students whose deaths have provoked fresh tension in the state have been missing since July 6.

The photos that surfaced on social media show the two students sitting at the grassy compound of what appears to be a makeshift jungle camp of an armed group. The girl is in a white t-shirt while her friend, holding a backpack and in a checked shirt, looks on. Behind them, two men with guns are clearly visible. In the next photo, their bodies are seen slumped on the ground.

The two youths were identified as Phijam Hemjit and Hijam Linthoingambi.

The police had previously said that the whereabouts of the two were not known and their mobile phones were found switched off.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence since early May.