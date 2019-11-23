CBI Finds 26 Lakhs In Banned Notes With Ex-Manipur Chief Minister: Source

Amounts of Rs 11.47 lakh in cash and Rs 26.49 lakh in old demonetised currency was recovered

The CBI on Friday raided nine locations in three cities, including the official and private residences, of former Manipur Congress Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, for allegedly misappropriating Rs 332 crore from development funds in Manipur, the officials said.

The agency searched the residences of Mr Singh and former IAS officers who were part of the Manipur Development Society (MDS) in Aizawl, Imphal and Gurgaon, the officials said.

Amounts of Rs 11.47 lakh in cash and Rs 26.49 lakh in old demonetised currency was recovered during searches at Mr Singh's residence.

Some branded items and eight luxury cars of Audi, Mitsibushi, Honda and Hyundai were also found during the searches at Mr Singh's residence, the officials said.

The CBI did not give any further details of the raid.

The raid comes at a time when Okram Ibobi Singh is currently camping in New Delhi along with fellow Congress legislator in connection with Indo-Naga peace deal and Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

"I warmly welcome any form of investigation by any agencies. At the same time, I will also extend my full co-operation to the agency in conducting the probe," the ex-chief minister said.

It is also alleged that Mr Singh, the then chairman of the Manipur Development Society (MDS), during his tenure from June 30, 2009, to July 6, 2017, in conspiracy with others, misappropriated government funds to the tune of Rs 332 crore out of the total amount of Rs 518 crore which was entrusted to them for the purpose of executing development work, the CBI spokesperson said here.

The CBI has registered the case on the request of the Manipur government routed through the Centre.

Three former MDS chairmen -- DS Poonia, PC Lawmuknga, O Nabakishore Singh -- all retired IAS officers, have also been named by the CBI.

Y Ningthem Singh, the former project director of the society and S Ranjit Singh, administrative officer have also been named in the FIR.

The CBI also recovered Rs 10 lakh of old currency from Ningthem Singh and documents of two palatial houses in Imphal, sources said. Property and bank documents from residence of Poonia, Lawmkunga and Nabakishore have also been found.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.