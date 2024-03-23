CBI Raids Trinamool's Mahua Moitra's Kolkata Home In Cash-For-Query Case

Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December last year.

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra's home in Kolkata was searched by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today in cash-for-query case.

This comes a day after the CBI registered a First Information Report or FIR against Mahua Moitra.

The Lokpal had earlier this week asked the CBI to probe the allegations against Ms Moitra and submit a report within six months.

The CBI had also been asked to file periodical reports regarding the status of the investigation every month.

"After careful evaluation and consideration of the entire material on record, there remains no doubt regarding the fact that the allegations leveled against the Respondent Public Servant (RPS), most of which are supported by cogent evidence, are extremely serious in nature, especially in view of the position held by her," Lokpal said in its order.

An ethics panel recommended the (now) ex-MP be removed after she was accused of taking bribes from businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for asking questions critical of the Narendra Modi government in Parliament.

She was also accused of surrendering confidential log-in credentials for the parliamentary website, so Mr Hiranandani could post questions directly.