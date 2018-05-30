Delhi Minister Raided; What Does PM Modi Want, Asks Arvind Kejriwal Residence of Delhi PWD minister raided by CBI this morning

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out searches at the residence of Satyendar Jain, the PWD minister of Delhi this morning. The CBI raid is in connection with hiring of a creative team for the Public Works Department by the minister.Officials have confirmed that searches at five more locations, including residences of other PWD officials and private persons are being carried out.The CBI has also registered a fresh case against Mr Jain, alleging violations in hiring architects for the PWD projects.The CBI says the contract documents for hiring 24 people for mohalla clinics and other PWD projects were not done in a transparent manner.Soon after the raids, the Delhi Chief Minister tweeted, "What does PM Modi want?" questioning the sudden step by the CBI. Several AAP leaders have hit out at the Centre alleging it is using the CBI to distract people from the good work the state government is doing."Six months ago, the CBI came to my house as well. We are working for education, for power, for so many other problems in the city. Nothing is going to come out of these raids. This is all happening just to distract the people from the work we are doing. They are trying to defame us," said the deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia​. Today's raid on Mr Jain comes a day after the CBI closed its probe into his daughter Soumya Jain's appointment as an adviser to the state government's project on mohalla clinics.Sources say the CBI did not find any evidence to prosecute Soumya.