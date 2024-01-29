CBI Raids 8 Places At Delhi, Jammu And Kashmir In Kiru Hydro Power Project scam

CBI raided places in connection with irregularities in the Kiru hydroelectric power project.

The Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) conducted raids at eight locations in New Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the irregularities in the Kiru hydroelectric power project.

According to officials, "CBI conducts raids at around eight locations, seven in Delhi and one in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, based on evidence suggesting involvement in ongoing investigations related to irregularities in the awarding and civil works of the Kiru hydroelectric power project."

Earlier in May 2023, CBI raids were conducted at 12 locations in Delhi and Rajasthan, including the house of the ex-press secretary, chartered accountant and personal assistant of the former governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Satyapal Malik, in Delhi, in connection with an alleged Kiru hydraulic scam.

Sunak Bali was Satyapal's press secretary during his tenure as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and VS Rana and KS Rana were his CA and PA, respectively.

The CBI team searched for 10 places in Delhi and two in Rajasthan.

