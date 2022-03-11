'Flight Risk': CBI Opposes Bail Plea Of 'Himalayan Yogi' In NSE Scam

CBI today argued against Anand Subramanian's request for bail. (File)

Former stock exchange chief Chitra Ramkrishna and her close aide Anand Subramanian visited tax havens like Seychelles and Mauritius, the CBI told a court today in new revelations in the market manipulation scam.

Chitra Ramkrishna, the former CEO of the National Stock Exchange, and Anand Subramanian, the man she controversially appointed as Chief Operating Officer, were both arrested earlier this month.

The CBI today argued against Anand Subramanian's request for bail, stating that new aspects required investigation. The agency also said he is a flight risk.

"They visited several tax heaven countries... like Seychelles, Mauritius etc. This also needs to be probed," the CBI told a special court.

"We oppose Anand Subramanian's bail plea as he is very influential and he might flee the country. He is flight risk," the agency said.

"But he didn't flee all these four years (FIR was registered in 2018)," the special judge, Sanjeev Aggarwal, said to the CBI.

That was only because he believed he would not get caught, the agency said.

"All these while he was thinking the 'Yogi' will not be identified. He was operating that mail id and sending mails to Chitra Ramakrishna and influencing her decisions," the CBI said.

The CBI has alleged that Anand Subramanian was revealed to be the mysterious "Himalayan yogi" who communicated with Chitra Ramkrishna through email.

Chitra Ramkrishna had been accused by market regulator SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) of taking crucial decisions for 20 years, as chief of India's biggest stock exchange, under the Yogi's influence.

One of those decisions was the appointment of Anand Subramanian as Chief Operating Officer without the credentials or experience required for the role. She was accused of sharing confidential information with the "yogi", related to the NSE, from her mail id rchitra@icloud.com to rigyajursama@outlook.com between 2013 and 2016, CBI sources say.

The CBI said there was enough evidence that Anand Subramanian was the "yogi".