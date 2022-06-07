CBI Finds Huge Irregularities In 2018 Job Exam That Led To Delhi Protests

The centre ordered a CBI investigation into the exam after protests

A probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into a nationwide staff recruitment exam in 2018 has found large-scale irregularities, sources said.

The central agency has named 10 accused, including M/s Sify Technology Ltd, in its chargesheet for allegedly aiding the malpractices in conspiracy with the public servants.

The Combined Graduate Level Exam was conducted by the Staff Selection Commission in 2018 to fill up various posts in ministries, departments and other government organisations.

The centre ordered a CBI investigation into the exam after job aspirants hit the streets of the national capital in March 2018, alleging irregularities.

The Combined Graduate Level - Tier II exam was conducted in online mode from February 17 to February 22, 2018. "The Screenshots of some of the questions of this exam were found available on social media," a source said, adding that answer keys of the Quantitative Ability test were also found on social media. The answer keys were on the Facebook page of SSCTUBE at 10.10 am on February 21, while the exam was scheduled at 10.30 am that day, the source said.

M/s Sify Technologies was entrusted to conduct the online exam. Its site supervisors took possession of the exam venues - also called labs - five days before the test to examine and inspect them and uninstall all unwanted and suspicious software, if any.

"The investigation also revealed the use of remote access software for solving the question papers. This fact shows that the above candidates used remote access software for solving their question papers by means of outside help from unknown persons," a source said.

"The candidates in conspiracy with site supervisors of respective examination centres illegally shared the screen of their PCs with unknown persons for getting undue benefit in solving the question papers," the agency has alleged.

Sant Prasad Gupta, then head of the content team of Sify Technologies, has been named as an accused in the chargesheet as he was the custodian of the question papers that were leaked.

The accused in the case, who include public servants, have been charged with corruption, cheating and criminal conspiracy.