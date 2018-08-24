CBI Court Sentences Cop To 5 Years Imprisonment In 4.5 Lakh Bribery Case

Tulsi Ram, who was posed at Shalimar Bagh police station as a sub- inspector, has also been slapped with a fine of Rs 4.5 lakh in the case.

All India | | Updated: August 24, 2018 23:23 IST
Delhi Police officer is sentenced to five years' imprisonment in a Rs 4.5-lakh bribery case.

New Delhi: 

A special CBI court has sentenced a Delhi Police officer to five years' rigorous imprisonment in a Rs 4.5-lakh bribery case, the agency said in a statement today.

Tulsi Ram, who was posed at Shalimar Bagh police station as a sub- inspector, has also been slapped with a fine of Rs 4.5 lakh in the case.

The agency registered the case on January 29, 2016 against Tulsi Ram on a complaint that he had demanded a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh for helping a person in a case investigated by him, the CBI's spokesperson said.

"The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh from the complainant. After investigation, a charge sheet was filed in the court of special judge, Rohini Courts, Delhi on July 4, 2016," he said. 

