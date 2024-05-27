CBI Court Sentences 11 People To 7 Years In Prison In Vyapam Case

Special CBI court convicted six candidates and five impersonators (solvers). (Representational)

A special CBI court in Bhopal on Monday sentenced 11 persons to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each in a decade-old Vyapam case (now Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB).

Special CBI court Judge Nitiraj Singh Sisodiya convicted six candidates and five impersonators (solvers) under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120 B and relevant sections of Madhya Pradesh Recognised Education (MPRE) Act.

The six candidates have been identified as Lokendra Kumar Dhakad, Avinash Jayant, Rajesh Prajapati, Bhura Rawat, Radheshyam Yadav and Vikas Rawat and five impersonators have been identified as Hemant Singh Jat, Sarvesh Kumar Jha, Naresh Prajapati, Ramveer Singh Rawat and Hariom Tomar.

CBI public prosecutor Sushil Kumar Pandey said, "Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2012 was conducted by Vyapam on September 30, 2012. During the exams, six candidates Lokendra Kumar Dhakad, Avinash Jayant, Rajesh Prajapati, Bhura Rawat, Radheshyam Yadav and Vikas Rawat made up some other person (impersonator) to take the exam in their place and pass the written exam."

In place of Lokendra Kumar Dhakad, impersonator Hemant Singh Jat, Sarvesh Kumar Jha took the exam in place of Avinash Jayant and place of Rajesh Prajapati, his brother Naresh Prajapati took the paper. Similarly, impersonators Ramveer Singh Rawat and Hariom Tomar appeared in place of Bhura Rawat and Vikas Rawat respectively. Besides, an unknown impersonator had appeared in place of candidate Radheshyam Yadav. As a result, the said six candidates had passed the Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2012, the prosecutor said.

When the matter came to light, a case was registered and an investigation started. The CBI began an investigation into the matter and presented a charge sheet against all the accused before the court.

"During the hearing on Monday, judge Sisodiya found all the accused guilty and sentenced seven years of rigorous imprisonment to all the convicts and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of them, he added.

