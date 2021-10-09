CBI Chief Summoned By Mumbai Police In Phone-Tapping Data Leak Case

Subodh Kumar Jaiswal was appointed CBI chief earlier this year.

CBI chief Subodh Kumar Jaiswal has been summoned by the cyber cell of the Mumbai Police in connection with the leak of Maharashtra Intelligence Department's data on police transfers and postings that had spawned a political row and a case being heard by the Bombay High Court.

The summon has been sent via an e-mail, asking him to appear before it next Thursday, the Mumbai Police said.

A 1985-batch IPS officer of the Maharashtra cadre, Mr Jaiswal had been appointed chief of the Central Bureau of Investigation for a two-year period in May this year.

He held the top post in the Mumbai Police and subsequently was the police chief of Maharashtra before being called for central deputation earlier this year.