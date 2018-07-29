2 Gang Members Accused Of Running Fake Exam 'Board' Charged By CBI

CBI registered 2 separate cases related to a fake "board" providing certificates of class 10 and 12

The CBI has registered two separate cases related to a fake "board" providing certificates of class 10 and 12 on the basis of which some assistant teachers were appointed in schools of Uttar Pradesh.

The action comes following a preliminary enquiry done by the agency on the orders of the Allahabad High Court.

The enquiry found that two gangs -- one in Ghaziabad and the other in Kasganj -- were awarding students certificates in the name of "Board of Second Education Madhya Bharat, Gwalior", which turned out to be fake.

The agency charged Ganga Dayal Sakya who was running a gang from Kasganj and Mahesh Chandravanshi, who was operating another from Ghaziabad. Both had claiming to be chairmen of the board.

Their associates and others who used their certificates while applying for jobs in Uttar Pradesh schools have also been booked by the agency, officials said.

The agency found that the Board of Second Education Madhya Bharat, Gwalior was not approved by any government agency, the CBI alleged in its complaint.

It said the examination conducted by this board was not equivalent to those conducted by other boards established under law. It was also found that the board was not a member of the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE), Delhi.

It is mandatory for all educational boards to get membership of COBSE to function or conduct any examination across the country.

The inquiries done by Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh governments also show it was a fake board created by its office bearers for the purpose of financial considerations, the agency said.

It was found that about 10 candidates tried to get jobs of assistant teacher in primary schools of Basic Siksha Parishad in Uttar Pradesh with five of them finally managing to secure one.

Two candidates got these marksheets from Chandravanshi while the remaining eight got them from Sakya, the CBI said.

The class 10 and 12 marksheets submitted by the candidates show that they had passed out from the board much before 2010 when it was purportedly set up by its office bearers, the FIR said.

"It is clear that the fake marksheets were issued without performing any legal framework and solely on the basis of financial considerations," the FIR said.

It said that the candidates had obtained the marksheets in conspiracy with the office bearers and agents of the board.

A website of the Board of Secondary Education Madhya Bharat Gwalior available on Internet claims it is under "registered Govt. of India, Planning Commission" and lists a number of steps to "Transmute (sic) India into A Developed Nation..."

Last year while ordering a CBI inquiry in the matter, the Allahabad High Court had observed this board is not at all in existence and issuance of certificates is a designed activity by luring those candidates who won't be able to clear examinations conducted by duly recognised boards.

"Such institutions are conducting examinations by misleading the students thus playing with their future which is not viable or appreciable, educationally or in public interest or in the interest of the nation. Such examination conducted by the institutions is not recognised under law and must be closed in public interest," it had said.