CBI Arrests India Post Official For Taking Bribe Of Rs 25,000

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two accused, including Sub Divisional Inspector (SDI) of India Post and a driver for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs. 25,000 from Branch Post Master in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, according to a statement from probe agency on Tuesday.

The CBI has registered the case on Monday against Sub Divisional Inspector (SDI), India Post Madiyahu on allegations that accused conducted Inspection of India Post, Branch Office Seur, and asked for a bribe from Branch Post Master after noticing a cash shortage.

According to CBI, SDI conducted the inspection on May 15 and asked the complainant (Branch Post Master) to submit a clarification upon noticing cash shortage. The complainant submitted his clarification on May 17, however the SDI demanded a bribe of Rs 25000 from the complainant instead of settling the matter and ensuring that the complainant is not suspended.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused driver of Mail Motor red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe from the complainant in criminal conspiracy with said India post officer.

Later, both accused were arrested and produced before the CBI court, the statement added.

