Cauvery Water Dispute Verdict Expected Tomorrow: How The Events Unfolded

The Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, is expected to pronounce the verdict on decades-old Cauvery water dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on February 16, Friday. Last month, the Supreme Court had indicated that it would deliver its verdict within four weeks on the ongoing water dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, saying enough confusion had been created on it for decades.

In Tamil Nadu, the livelihoods of lakhs of farmers and farm labourers are dependent on release of Cauvery water but Karnataka has maintained that it was "not in a position" to release Cauvery water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu and is hoping for a "favourable order" by the Supreme Court.

Tamil Nadu Chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy wrote a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah last month demanding immediate release of seven thousand million cubic (TMC) feet of water to the state as per the final order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal. To this he replied, "We do not have water. How can we supply to them? It is not possible to release water to Tamil Nadu."



The origins of the dispute over the sharing of Cauvery waters date back to the Madras-Mysore agreements of 1924. In 1990, the central government created a tribunal to examine the conflict and address the water shortage. 17 years later in 2007, this tribunal delivered its verdict on how water should be shared between should be shared between Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and the states of Kerala and Puducherry. All four states challenged the share assigned to them.

