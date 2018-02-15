Cauvery Water Dispute Verdict Expected Tomorrow: How The Events Unfolded

In Tamil Nadu, the livelihoods of lakhs of farmers and farm labourers are dependent on release of Cauvery water but Karnataka has maintained that it was "not in a position" to release Cauvery water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu and is hoping for a "favourable order" by the Supreme Court.
Tamil Nadu Chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy wrote a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah last month demanding immediate release of seven thousand million cubic (TMC) feet of water to the state as per the final order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal. To this he replied, "We do not have water. How can we supply to them? It is not possible to release water to Tamil Nadu."
The origins of the dispute over the sharing of Cauvery waters date back to the Madras-Mysore agreements of 1924. In 1990, the central government created a tribunal to examine the conflict and address the water shortage. 17 years later in 2007, this tribunal delivered its verdict on how water should be shared between should be shared between Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and the states of Kerala and Puducherry. All four states challenged the share assigned to them.
In 2012, Supreme Court intervened and ordered Karnataka to increase the supply of water to Tamil Nadu. Later when Tamil Nadu filed a suit against the dip in water supply, Karnataka government said that there wasn't enough water supply in the four dams on the Cauvery to cater to the drinking needs of Bengaluru and Mysuru and it was unfair on part of Tamil Nadu to ask for more water.
As situation became tense between the two states, the Supreme Court intervened again in 2016 and directed Karnataka to release 15,000 cusecs of water daily for a period of 10 days (from September 7 to September 16) to Tamil Nadu. After Karnataka's interim petition, it modified the order on September 12 and directed Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs of water daily till September 20. This triggered massive protests in Karnataka.
On July 5, 2017, the Supreme Court allowed Tamil Nadu to file a fresh plea alleging that Karnataka was not giving its due share of Cauvery water.