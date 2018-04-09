Supreme Court Rebukes Centre, Says Implement Our Order On Cauvery Water The Supreme Court had on February 16 asked the centre to form the Cauvery board to implement water sharing scheme between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka for 15 years.

36 Shares EMAIL PRINT Cauvery Dispute: The centre had sought 3 months' time to implement Supreme Court's order. New Delhi: The central government was reprimanded by the Supreme Court today for ignoring its orders on the River Cauvery, which ask for more water to be given to Karnataka and has upset Tamil Nadu. Judges of the top court today suggested that the centre is acting in guile; "the centre knows what the scheme means", the judges said, as they ordered the governments of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to ensure peace.



The centre was directed to share plans by May 3 on how the distribution of the Cauvery water will be implemented according to the ratio ordered by the Supreme Court in February.



The distribution of water between neighbouring southern states has been a contentious issue for decades and has turned into a politically volatile one ahead of the election in Karnataka which votes on May 12.



The centre had argued for more time to work out the modalities of water-sharing, citing the Karnataka election. Upset Tamil Nadu leaders including actors-turned-politicians Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have said that Karnataka, which has been given more water at Tamil Nadu's expense by the Supreme Court, will benefit from this because in election season, all parties will seek to appease it. They want the Cauvery Water Management Board to be constituted urgently so that the recurring negotiation with Karnataka over its share of the Cauvery is done away with. Often, Karnataka has cited a drought or below-average monsoon to reduce the share of water to its neighbour. The Supreme Court order is aimed at ending that flexibility.



The centre had asked the Supreme Court for three more months to set up the board that would supervise the water-sharing, claiming that doing so now could provoke violence and anger as well as "vitiate the election process".



Tamil Nadu wants the new order to be implemented to get a guaranteed supply of water. It filed a contempt of court petition against the centre in the Supreme Court for delaying the new arrangement.



A range of opposition leaders in Tamil Nadu have agreed to collectively tour the state to protest against the centre for failing to move on the Cauvery water sharing. The march began on April 2.



The central government was reprimanded by the Supreme Court today for ignoring its orders on the River Cauvery, which ask for more water to be given to Karnataka and has upset Tamil Nadu. Judges of the top court today suggested that the centre is acting in guile; "the centre knows what the scheme means", the judges said, as they ordered the governments of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to ensure peace.The centre was directed to share plans by May 3 on how the distribution of the Cauvery water will be implemented according to the ratio ordered by the Supreme Court in February.The distribution of water between neighbouring southern states has been a contentious issue for decades and has turned into a politically volatile one ahead of the election in Karnataka which votes on May 12.The centre had argued for more time to work out the modalities of water-sharing, citing the Karnataka election. Upset Tamil Nadu leaders including actors-turned-politicians Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have said that Karnataka, which has been given more water at Tamil Nadu's expense by the Supreme Court, will benefit from this because in election season, all parties will seek to appease it. They want the Cauvery Water Management Board to be constituted urgently so that the recurring negotiation with Karnataka over its share of the Cauvery is done away with. Often, Karnataka has cited a drought or below-average monsoon to reduce the share of water to its neighbour. The Supreme Court order is aimed at ending that flexibility.The centre had asked the Supreme Court for three more months to set up the board that would supervise the water-sharing, claiming that doing so now could provoke violence and anger as well as "vitiate the election process". Tamil Nadu wants the new order to be implemented to get a guaranteed supply of water. It filed a contempt of court petition against the centre in the Supreme Court for delaying the new arrangement.A range of opposition leaders in Tamil Nadu have agreed to collectively tour the state to protest against the centre for failing to move on the Cauvery water sharing. The march began on April 2.