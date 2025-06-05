Caught On Camera, Stray Bull Lifts, Drags And Tramples Man in Delhi

A stray bull attacked a man standing by the roadside in Delhi's Chattarpur area, and the horrific incident was caught on CCTV footage.

The video, posted to social media platform X, shows a man standing near a scooter on the roadside when a stray bull suddenly charges at him. The bull lifts the man with its horns and violently slams him to the ground. It then drags him to the middle of the road and begins trampling on him.

The locals intervened and tried to chase the bull away with sticks and rods. The bull even pushed one of the women, who attempted to scare it off, to the ground. The injured man was eventually rescued and rushed to the hospital, where he is undergoing medical treatment.

The post went viral in no time.

A person commented, "It's a big problem for the people of India. Every day you see videos like this. Govt should do something to resolve this issue. People are dying in accidents with animals and bulls are killing people on the road. Once it targets a person then the person can't run."

Another wrote, "Cows roaming on roads in Indian cities need to stop. Stray dogs and Cows are becoming a nuisance."

"Whether it's stray dogs or bulls, they've become a serious menace. Dog bites lead to countless painful deaths every year, while stray cows and bulls cause frequent road accidents, many of them fatal. The sheer number of these animals roaming freely is alarming and poses a real threat to public safety," read another comment.

Earlier, in a similar incident, a stray bull attacked two people in Delhi's Alipur area, leaving a 67-year-old man dead and another injured.