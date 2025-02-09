On Camera, 16-Year-Old Bihar Girl Kidnapped By 2 Bikers In Broad Daylight

A 16-year-old girl was kidnapped in broad daylight in Bihar's Purnia district on Thursday, officials said. The incident, which was caught on CCTV cameras, took place around 5:30 pm when the girl was returning home from a nearby market.

The footage shows the girl walking towards her home when two bike-borne men stopped a little ahead of the girl. One of the kidnappers got down from the vehicle and tried to pick the girl up. Initially, they could not get a hold of her as she ran towards the street. However, the kidnappers chased the girl, picked her up, and made her sit on the bike forcefully.

The girl was made to sit in between the two men, the video shows.

The kidnappers then fled away with the girl.

As the girl did not return home, her mother filed a complaint. Following this, the police filed a case of kidnapping.

The police are on the lookout for the girl and the accused, and further investigation is underway, officials said.

Last year in November, a 14-year-old boy was kidnapped from Bihar's Jamui district. According to police, the kidnappers allegedly entered the boy's home, planted two bombs inside the house, and took the minor with them. The accused were wearing face masks at the time of the crime.

The motive behind planting bombs was only to create fear among the family members, officials said.

The accused, after kidnapping the boy, demanded ransom from his family.