CBI Arrests Trinamool Leader Anubrata Mondal For 'Non-Cooperation In Probe'

The CBI today arrested senior Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal from his residence in Bengal's Bolpur for allegedly not cooperating in its probe into a cattle smuggling case, an official said.

Mr Mondal was arrested after almost an hour-long interrogation by a CBI team that arrived at the Birbhum district president's house early this morning, he said.

"We have arrested him for non-cooperation in the investigation into the cattle smuggling scam," the official told Press Trust of India.

"Mr Mondal was taken to a hospital for medical check-up," he said.

The Trinamool leader had twice skipped his scheduled appearance before the central probe agency in the last few days, citing ill-health.



