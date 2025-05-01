Caste Census Credit War, Day 2: BJP's Rajiv Gandhi Jab, Congress' Poster Shot

A day after the caste census announcement, the battle for credit continued apace with the government and opposition each claiming ownership of the landmark exercise.

The BJP reminded the Congress Rajiv Gandhi spoke out against quotas for OBC communities and accused its rival of being "always against the backward classes of our country".

This was after the Congress put up posters outside its HQ in Delhi hailing senior leader Rahul Gandhi - who has repeatedly spoken about the importance of, and need for, the caste census.

The Congress, the primary opposition party, wants it known that sustained pressure on the ruling BJP was what forced the government into ordering the census, which will be independent India's first count of castes and sub-castes parallel to the decadal Census exercise.

The Congress and other opposition parties have been demanding a national count over the past several years, pointing out that accurate data about caste and sub-caste populations and their socio-economic status is needed to make successful welfare policies and programmes.

The BJP has also criticised the Congress for failing to conduct a caste count in 2010, when the party led the United Progressive Alliance government at the centre, despite considerable cross-party support.

'Congratulate Them...': Congress' Swipe

Speaking to NDTV, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy offered his sarcastic congratulations, "Our demand resonated with the people and the Modi government was compelled to take this decision. I 'congratulate' them. They adopted our suggestion."

He also called on the government to do the groundwork before the survey, saying, "There should be an expert committee... a detailed study... a group of ministers to oversee."

Last year Mr Reddy's government - elected to power in 2023 - became the second state, after Bihar, to conduct a caste survey. The Congress had promised to do so, if voted to power, before each state election from 2022 onwards, and also before the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

READ | Centre Says 'Caste Census', Rahul Gandhi Says Remove Quota Cap

Addressing reporters late last night, after the caste census was announced, Rahul Gandhi called on the BJP to use the 57 caste-related questions in the Telangana survey.

READ | "World Bows...": Congress Poster Claims Centre's Caste Move

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also spoke out, reminding voters that when the Congress and the opposition called for a caste census, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accused them of "dividing society". Mr Kharge also praised Rahul Gandhi for leading this fight.

The Congress boss also spoke to NDTV and called on the government to now follow through on its announcement, saying, "... but simply telling and keeping quiet doesn't work. You have to put in the budget, a sufficient budget you have not put (in that announced in March this year)."

BJP Returns Fire

Multiple BJP leaders have hit back at the Congress' attempt to claim credit, including Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and cabinet colleague Chirag Paswan of the Lok Janshakti Party.

They have reminded the Congress the union government led by it "kept the Mandal Commission report on the backburner". "This is a reflection of their arrogance... the Congress was in power for years but didn't do anything. Congress can't bear development of OBCs," Mr Pradhan said.

"The country should know the truth. In 1951 (when calls for caste census were rejected) who was in power?" he asked, also brining up Rajiv Gandhi and reservations for OBCs.

Mr Paswan, meanwhile, called for the focus to remain on the integration of all Indians into the mainstream, saying the caste census decision had been taken for social welfare only.

"But If there is a race to claim credit, it must go to PM Modi," he said.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak responded too, also declaring credit belonged to the Prime Minister. "Neither the Congress, nor SP, nor RJD can take credit. If anyone deserves credit, it is PM Modi. He comes from a backward class and rose to the highest office..."

RJD, NCP Speak Up

Other opposition parties have also chimed in, including Bihar's Rashtriya Janata Dal, a Congress ally and one of three regional parties (the others were the JDU and the Samajwadi Party) that, in 2010, pushed the UPA into a headcount, though the results were never published.

"This is a victory of our ancestors, socialist leaders, and socialism. We fought continuously for this. Our leaders raised the issue time and again... whether on the streets, in the Assembly, or in court... and now the BJP is being forced to dance to our tune," RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said.

Supriya Sule from the Nationalist Congress Party, another Congress ally and also a member of the party-led INDIA bloc, called it a "victory" for the opposition grouping. "The opposition continuously demanded a census. The government finally gave in. Better late than never..."

Caste Census Announced

On Wednesday evening Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed the government would conduct a caste census. He did not, though, offer a timeline or any further details.

READ | Caste Data In Next Population Census: Centre's Big Announcement

f