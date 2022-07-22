Case Registered Against Mukhtar Ansari After Evidence Goes Missing

Awadhesh Rai, brother of Congress leader Ajay Rai, was shot dead on August 3, 1991.(File)

A case has been registered against mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari and some unidentified people in connection with the disappearance of the original diary of the 31-year-old Awadhesh Rai murder case here, officials said Thursday.

The First information Report (FIR) was registered on Wednesday for hatching a conspiracy to get the original case diary disappear in connivance with the employees of the court here, Cantt Police Inspector Prabhu Kant said.

The hearing of the Awadhesh Rai murder case is being held in the MP-MLA court of Varanasi. Instead of the original case diary, the case is being heard on the basis of its photocopy, he said.

Awadhesh Rai, brother of Congress leader Ajay Rai, was shot dead on August 3, 1991, at the gate of his Lahurabir residence and a case was registered against Ansari, former MLA Abdul Kalam and others.

The former MLA is currently in jail.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)