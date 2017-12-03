Case Filed Against 6 Men For Allegedly Assaulting Dalit Groom, His Family

A case was filed against six people for allegedly assaulting a Dalit groom and his family members, who they were on their way to the marriage ceremony, in Khuthi village, police said today.The groom, a BSF jawan, and his family were allegedly beaten up and abused by some persons belonging to the same village on November 29, they said.The incident took place when the family along with guests was about to leave for Jalandhar for the jawan's marriage, police said.The assault took place after a group of people raised objections over the blocking of a village road by the family and guests of the groom, Gurdaspur DSP Baldev Singh said.The accused even allegedly used objectionable words against them, as per the complaint filed by the jawan's father."A case was registered against six persons: Amritpal Singh, Pritam, Pritpal Singh, Amarinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, while one is yet to be identified," DSP Singh said.They have been booked under relevant sections including 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC and the SC/ST Act, the DSP informed.All the accused are absconding and raids are being conducted to nab them, he added.