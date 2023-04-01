Case Filed After Mercedes Driver Manhandles Cop In Delhi

No arrest has been made yet in this connection, a senior officer said.

Police have registered an FIR after a Mercedes driver allegedly abused and manhandled a head constable who had stopped him for jumping a red light in central Delhi's Tughlak Road, officials said on Saturday.



The man, aged around 28-30, also claimed that his father was a joint secretary in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

According to the FIR, assistant sub-inspector Virender Singh, head constable Rakesh Kumar and constable Surender were deployed at the Subramania Bharti Marg T-Point on Humayun Road on March 25.

Around 6.55 pm, the white Mercedes and a Toyota Fortuner jumped the red light on Humayun Road and Mr Singh directed Mr Kumar to stop the vehicles, the FIR stated.

As the vehicles pulled over, the driver of the Mercedes -- which bore a temporary number plate -- got down and allegedly hurled abuses at Mr Kumar. The man also manhandled him, it said.

His personal security officer, who was in the Fortuner, tried to pacify him. The Mercedes driver then claimed that his father was a joint secretary in the Home Ministry, and warned Mr Kumar that his action might affect his job, the FIR added.

The FIR was registered on Thursday under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act at Tughlak Road police station.

No arrest has been made yet in this connection, a senior officer said.

