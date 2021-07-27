Case Filed After 2 Bengal Women Say They Were Forced To Shoot Porn Videos

An officer said the FIR has been filed and a probe initiated into the matter. (Representational)

An FIR has been registered based on complaints by two women who alleged that they were forced to "take part in a pornographic shoot" and the video was circulated on the Internet, a senior police officer said here today.

One of the women said that her video has been uploaded on several websites and apps, some of which are apparently associated with businessman Raj Kundra and his venture, the officer maintained.

Raj Kundra, husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, was recently arrested in Mumbai for his alleged involvement with an adult film racket.

The complainants said that they had come across a notice seeking models for a photo shoot on Facebook, and got in touch with the advertisers, who then forced them to take part in a pornographic shoot.

"The photo shoot reportedly took place sometime in January inside a studio near Ballygunge railway station. The women, one from Asansol and the other from Kolkata, said they did not want to take part in the shoot after getting to know all details, but the organisers did not listen to their pleas," the officer stated.

Both of them, in their complaint at New Town police station near here, said they were paid Rs 3,500 each and that the organisers had given assurances that the videos would not be circulated on the web.

The two women have shared links to the websites, where their videos have been uploaded, the officer said, adding that a probe has been initiated in the matter.