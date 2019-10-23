Case Against Ex-Cop Fielded By Shiv Sena For Threatening Poll Officials

Pradeep Sharma is accused of entering a polling booth with his supporters and threatening officials.

A case has been registered against Maharashtra's cop-turned-politician Pradeep Sharma for allegedly threatening poll officials during voting on Monday, the police said.

Pradeep Sharma is Shiv Sena's candidate from the Nalasopara Assembly seat.

An inspector-rank officer, Pradeep Sharma recently resigned from the Maharashtra police to contest elections.

He is accused of entering a polling booth in Chandansar in Virar along with his supporters and threatening officials.

Pradeep Sharma earned the tag of "encounter specialist" for shooting a large number of underworld operatives during his long stint with Mumbai police Crime Branch.

