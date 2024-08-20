Case Against Power Discom Officials As Boy Electrocuted In Rajasthan: Cops

A 14-year-old boy was electrocuted to death after he came in contact with an open wire at the entrance, police said.

The police have lodged a case of culpable homicide and negligence against officials of Kota Electricity Distribution Limited (KEDL) in the matter, they said.

The victim was identified as Vishu alias Kalu Bairwa, son of Hansraj. He was a student of class 9th and a resident of Parshavnath Apartment, police said.

The incident occurred around 1 pm when Vishu was playing cricket with other boys in the colony. He came in contact with the open wire when he went to pick up the ball, SHO Naval Kishore said.

The wires of an underground high-tension power line were lying at the entrance of the apartment. When Vishu went to pick up the ball, he got electrocuted and died on the spot, Mr Kishore said.

Based on the victim's family's complaint, a case under sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 105 (culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the KEDL officials. Further investigation is underway, Mr Kishore added.

