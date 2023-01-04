Case Against Maharashtra Couple For Manhandling Lawyer, Taking His Laptop

Police have registered a case against a couple and another person for allegedly barging into the office of an advocate in Maharashtra's Thane district, manhandling him and taking away his laptop and files, an official said on Wednesday.

The police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the incident which took place on Tuesday afternoon, he said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

The couple, from Dhokali in Thane city, reached the office of advocate Aniruddha Nandkumar Jadhav in Bhiwandi area in a car, inspector (crime) Vikram Mohite of Shanti Nagar police station said.

They allegedly forced their way into the advocate's office and manhandled him before taking away some files and his laptop, said the official.

Based on a complaint by the victim, the police registered a case against the couple and the car driver under Indian Penal Code Sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing or attempting to commit robbery), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 34 (common intention), he said.

