Money Laundering Case Filed Against Siddaramaiah In Land Scam-Linked Probe

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been accused ina money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam. The case was filed after the Enforcement Directorate took note of a First Information Report filed by the Lokayukta. The MUDA case involves allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to Mr Siddaramaiah's wife by the authority.

Besides Mr Siddaramaiah, his wife BM Parvathi, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and Devaraju -- from whom Swamy had purchased land and gifted it to Parvathi -- and others have been named in the FIR registered by the Lokayukta police on September 27.

The FIR was filed following the orders of a special court, after the Karnataka High Court upheld Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's clearance for an investigation against the Chief Minister.

Mr Siddaramaiah has denied any wrongdoing and claimed the allegations against him are politically motivated.

