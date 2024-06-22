Case Against Instagram Influencer For Doing Yoga In Golden Temple

The incident sparked outrage among the Sikh community.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Saturday filed a police complaint against a woman Instagram influencer for doing yoga at Sri Darbar Sahib, also known as the Golden Temple Amritsar, here.

Also, the SGPC has taken action against three 'sewadars' or employees for duty dereliction in the Darbar Sahib 'Parikrama' by allowing the woman to do yoga exercises in the morning of June 21 that is observed as International Day of Yoga.

A marble walkway is known as the 'Parikrama' where pilgrims can take a circumambulation, offering prayers and paying their respects.

SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami said some people deliberately ignore the sanctity of the holy place. He said Sikh sentiments have been hurt by the act of the woman.

He appealed to the 'sangat' that Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib has great respect in the entire Sikh community and at the same time pilgrims, belonging to every religion and country, come here to pay obeisance with reverence.

An inquiry committee, constituted by the SGPC, questioned the 'sewadars' for dereliction of duty.

Pictures of Instagram influencer, Archana Makwana, while performing yoga went viral.

Amid the uproar, she has issued a public apology, expressing regret.

Golden Temple General Manager Bhagwant Singh Dhangera said Archana Makwana had posted her photos on her social media account.

"After verifying through the CCTV cameras, it was found that she performed yoga exercises at 7.04 a.m. after entering the premises at 6.57 a.m. She spent almost an hour in the 'Parikrama' but she had not paid a reverence during her stay," he added.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) is considered the 'Mini Parliament' of the religion.

