Case Against Right-Wing Leader In UP For Communal Remarks

The "Dharam Sansads" were organised in Haridwar and Delhi last year in December (File)

A case has been registered against the national secretary of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) in connection with her controversial statement against a community.

The Aligarh Police have registered the case against Sadhvi Annapoorna alias Pooja Shakun Pandey for promoting enmity between different groups.



"First Information Report has been registered against Pooja Shakun Pandey in connection with her controversial statement. Case registered against her in police station Gandhipark under section 153A/153B/295A/298/505 of IPC," said Kalanidhi Naithani, Superintendent of Police, Aligarh.

Ms Pandey and some other Hindu religious leaders were booked by the Uttarakhand Police last year for hate speech at the Haridwar "Dharam Sansad" (religious assembly).

The Delhi Police also registered a hate speech case earlier this year relating to a "Dharam Sansad" in the national capital.

Between December 17 and 19, two events organised in Delhi (by the Hindu Yuva Vahini) and Haridwar (by Yati Narsinghanand), saw hate speeches including open calls for violence against Muslims.

Pooja Shakun also made headlines in 2019 when she fired a shot at an effigy of Mahatma Gandhi, raised slogans praising Nathuram Godse and set fire to the effigy.