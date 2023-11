Case Against Ex Maharashtra Minister, 7 Others Over Agri-Infra Corruption

Between 2005 and 2022, the accused violated regulations in the management of the APMC.

The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against eight persons including a former Maharashtra minister for alleged mismanagement of an Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) and causing a loss of Rs 7.61 crore to the state exchequer, an official said.

The issue was about allegedly awarding the contract for the construction of toilets in areas under the APMC control by favouring some organisations, the official from APMC police station said.

Between 2005 and 2022, the accused violated regulations in the management of the APMC and caused the monetary loss, stated the FIR registered by the police on Saturday.

Based on a complaint by a government audit team, offences have been registered against eight persons, including a former minister, some retired and current officials of the APMC, under Indian Penal Code sections 406, 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) as well as provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the police said.

