Case Against Delhi Man For Duping Woman Into Marriage With False Name

A number of states have been legislating laws to tackle case of "love jihad".

The Delhi police are looking for a man accused of duping a woman into marriage with a fake name and assaulting her when she sought to leave after coming to know of his real identity.

The relatives of the man, identified as Akhtar, too have been named accused in the case, police officials have said. Authorities have arrested the co-accused: his father, Mohammed Idris, and brothers, identified only as Afzal and Arsad.

The matter came to light in the Rohini area of the national capital and the police are now on the lookout for Akhtar.

A resident of Prem Nagar, Rohini, Akhtar is accused of having used a false name while having a love affair with the woman, following which the duo got married at an Arya Samaj temple.

When, however, the woman discovered his real identity as Akhtar, she defied him and insisted on returning to her parents' home, according to the police. That is when, they said, the accused persons began assaulting and abusing her.

The woman then sought some neighbours' help to reach out to the police who have now filed the case under various IPC sections.

This case comes up at a time when various states in the country have been legislating laws to tackle what are being called cases of "love Jihad" - an alleged conspiracy by some Muslims to convert women into Islam using the garb of love and marriage.

Those opposed to such laws point out that these were being brought in only to target and harass a particular community.