Carrying Essentials, First Goods Train Enters Manipur After Nearly 2 Months

The train was carrying foodgrain and other essentials that are in short supply in the state.

Nearly two months after railway services were suspended in violence-hit Manipur, the first goods train chugged into the state from Guwahati today. The train was carrying foodgrain and other essentials that are in short supply in the state.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh was present at Khongsang railway station in the state's Tamenglong district to welcome the train, marking his first visit to a tribal-dominated district since ethnic violence flared up in the state on May 3. Train services were suspended on May 5.

"Delighted to witness the momentous arrival of the inaugural goods train at Khongsang Railway Station today. This development heralds a plethora of opportunities for the people of Manipur, promising expedited transportation of goods and essential commodities," Mr Singh tweeted.

"The seamless logistics shall undoubtedly catalyze industrial growth, augment trade and ultimately enhance the overall quality of life. Grateful to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji for his pivotal role in advancing the state's economic prospects through this monumental initiative," he added.

Sources from the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said onions from Maharashtra, potatoes from West Bengal and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) from Assam have already been booked and will be reaching Manipur soon.

In a first, North East Frontier Railway's mixed freight train carrying essential commodities (potato, rice, sugar, onion and other food products) reached Khongsang station in Manipur. pic.twitter.com/2SVaiRcsX8 — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) July 24, 2023

During his visit to the state from May 29 to June 1, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced that a temporary platform was being set up in Khongsang railway station to facilitate the arrival of essentials in Manipur.

"The Khongsang railway station in Manipur's Tamenglong district has been opened for loading and unloading of essential commodities and other food items," said NFR's Chief Public Relations Officer Sabyasachi De. The Khongsang station is part of the Jiribam-Imphal new line project and was commissioned in 2022.

Over 140 people have lost their lives and more than 3,000 have been injured in the violence in Manipur, which began on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. Over 50,000 people remain displaced.