Captured Terrorist Reveals Hafiz Saeed, Pak's Role In Terror In Kashmir Hafiz Saeed is the mastermind of the Mumbai attack in 2008, in which more than 160 people lost their lives.

LeT terrorist Zaibullah told investigators that Hafiz Saeed gave motivating talks to the terrorists. New Delhi: Jamaat-ud Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed, wanted by India for plotting the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, is still engaged in sending terrorists across the border from Pakistan, National Investigative Agency (NIA) said quoting a terrorist who was captured recently.



Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Zaibullah has reportedly told his investigators that the Jamaat-ud Dawa chief, also the founder of the terror group, gave motivating talks to the terrorists before they crossed the border.



"At two separate occasions, Hafeez Saeed and Zakir Oman Naqvi gave us an motivating talk. We were also given two months training in the snow," he told the NIA.



Zaibullah was arrested on April 6.



Hafiz Saeed was the mastermind of the Mumbai attack in 2008, in which more than 160 people lost their lives. The international community, led by the United Nations and the United States, has declared Hafiz Saeed a global terrorist. In 2012, the US placed a $10 million bounty for evidence that could convict him.



Zaibullah, alias Hamza, has also told investigators on how Pakistan smuggles arms into India.



According to NIA, an arms consignment is sent to Jammu and Kashmir with every two infiltration operations. The cargo is then taken to an area demarcated by Lashkar by porters or guides, who then cross back to Pakistan.



Zaibullah's disclosure is important as it helps investigators explain why no terrorist has been caught without a weapon in an encounter. It has been generally believed that terrorists mainly relied on stealing and snatching weapons from the security forces.



