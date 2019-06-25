'Can't Wish Away' Russia Defence Ties, Say Sources Before Pompeo Visit

The S-400 Triumf missile is an advanced long-range surface-to-air missile manufactured by Russia

India will push ahead with its $5 billion air-defence missile deal with its longtime defence partner Russia despite threat of US sanctions, a stand that will be made clear to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who will reach New Delhi tonight, diplomatic sources said.

India will tell the US that its law allows sanctions waiver to India on the purchase of S-400 missiles from Russia, sources said. "We have a longstanding defence relationship with Russia which we cannot wish away," diplomatic sources said.

The S-400 Triumf long-range missile can hit targets up to 400 km, making it one of the world's most lethal surface-to-air missiles, which the US considers a threat under a law that imposes sanctions on any country that has "significant transactions" with Iran, North Korea or Russia.

Diplomatic sources in India say all issues are on the table, and there is no structured agenda for the discussions, in which Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will host a working lunch for Mr Pompeo.

The US Secretary of State will also meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his first visit to India after the PM was re-elected to a second term.

India has been buying military hardware from Russia for decades, and mass manufacturing them as well under licence.

The US wants India to cancel the purchase of the missiles from Russia, which may lead to sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries through Sanctions Act or CAATSA. The US Congress has passed another law that could give countries like India a waiver from the sanctions, but that still has not been signed by President Donald Trump. The US imposed sanctions on China in September 2018 for purchasing the same missile system from Russia.

A US State Department official told reporters last week that the US was "urging all of our allies and partners, India included, to forego transactions with Russia that risk triggering the CAATSA sanctions".

"We have eased the process and granted India Strategic Trade Authorization Tier-1 status that gives them the same license-free access to defence articles as our NATO allies, Japan, South Korea and Australia. So I think this is the time where we will be encouraging India to look at alternatives," the official had said.

However, Indian diplomatic sources say discussions with Russia for the S-400 missiles have been on for a decade and the "US is aware of the reasons India wants this".

"As far as sanctions go, if you look at the US law, it's very clear as to under what circumstances a waiver can be given by the administration, which we feel that we meet. From a purely legal view, India fulfils those requirements. This will have to be a combination of legal and the political stand of the US government, keeping in mind US-India ties," sources said.

Another major issue expected to come up in the discussion is the US tension with Iran. While Indian oil companies have stopped imports to avoid sanctions, diplomatic sources say an official decision has to be taken and that India will discuss the alternative sources of oil in tomorrow talks.

