'Can't Travel 41 Hours To India': Mehul Choksi Tells Court, Blames Agency

Fugitive jeweller Mehul Choksi has told a court in Mumbai that he cannot travel to India, where he is wanted by investigating agencies for loan fraud, as he cannot bear a 41-hour journey from Antigua because of his poor health.

In a written reply to the court, Mehul Choksi, 59, has accused the Enforcement Directorate of misleading the court by not revealing his health condition and the fact that he has been in touch with banks and wants to settle his dues. He said he was willing to join the investigation through video-conferencing.

The Enforcement Directorate has asked the court to declare Mehul Choksi a fugitive economic offender and seize his properties.

Mehul Choksi was granted citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda last year and he took the oath of allegiance to that country on January 15.

He and his nephew Nirav Modi are accused of a Rs 13,000 crore fraud involving fake guarantees in the name of state-run Punjab National Bank to secure loans abroad. They both skipped the country in January, before investigators

Last month, Choksi's lawyer said he could return to India in three months if his "condition gets better".