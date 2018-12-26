Can't Say Who Will Win 2019 Elections: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev

Baba Ramdev had supported the BJP's national election campaign in 2014

With months to go for the 2019 general elections, Yoga guru Ramdev on Tuesday said the political situation in the country is currently complex and it was difficult to predict who would win the polls.

"Now the political situation is very difficult. Who will win in 2019, we cannot say anything. But it will be a tough fight," Baba Ramdev told news agency ANI in Tamil Nadu's Madurai.

The comments come two weeks after assembly elections in five states, in which the Congress managed to win three heartland states from the BJP - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. While K Chandrashekar Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samithi retained Telangana, the Congress lost Mizoram to the Mizo National Front.

Baba Ramdev said he is not going to support any person or oppose any party in the Lok Sabha elections due next year.

"I am not focusing on politics," he said.

"We don't have a political or religious agenda but we want a spiritual country and a spiritual world. Through yoga and Vedic practices, we are making a divine, prosperous and spiritual India," said Baba Ramdev.

Baba Ramdev had supported the BJP's national election campaign in 2014. A year later, he was named Haryana's brand ambassador and then granted cabinet minister rank. He was allotted a car with a beacon, security personnel and an escort vehicle whenever he visited the state.

This is not the first time Baba Ramdev has said he is distancing himself from politics. In September, when asked on NDTV Yuva, a special youth conclave, if he would campaign for the BJP, Baba Ramdev had shot back, "why would I".

Admitting that he has lately distanced himself from politics, Baba Ramdev had then said, "I have withdrawn myself politically. I am with all parties and I am with no parties."

With inputs from ANI