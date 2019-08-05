'Can't Pretend It's Just Another Monday Morning': Anand Mahindra On J&K

Anand Mahindra tweeted, "...Can only pray for the safety of everyone" in Jammu and Kashmir

Industrialist Anand Mahindra today weighed in on the massive troop deployment in Jammu and Kashmir and the house arrest of state politicians amid speculations that the special status granted to the state under the Constitution may be scrapped.

"Cannot pretend this is just another Monday morning. The entire country is waiting to exhale over Kashmir. Can only pray for the safety of everyone there & for an outcome that makes the nation stronger & the future more positive," the chairman of the Mahindra Group tweeted this morning.

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and People's Conference's Sajad Lone - the three most prominent politicians from Jammu and Kashmir - were placed under house arrest late on Sunday.

Leaders from all political parties from Jammu and Kashmir held a meeting on Sunday and issued a resolution, warning the centre of "consequences" if it changed the special status of the state - a highly emotive issue linked to the rights of its residents.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah met for an hour this morning before a cabinet meeting at the PM's residence in Delhi. Mr Shah will give a statement in parliament at 11 am.

Actor Anupam Kher, an ardent supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, tweeted saying "Kashmir Solution has begun."

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram today criticised the government over the house arrest of the politicians. "I had warned of a misadventure in J&K. It seems the government is determined to embark upon one. The house arrest of J&K leaders is a signal that the government will defy all democratic norms and principles to achieve its objects. I condemn the house arrests," Mr Chidambaram tweeted.

Tension in Jammu and Kashmir spiked on Friday with the state administration scrapping the Amarnath Yatra and asking pilgrims and tourists to leave the valley at the earliest. The order made anxious residents throng markets to stock on essentials and serpentine queues have been visible outside shops and fuel stations.

The centre has rushed some 35,000 paramilitary forces to the state.

