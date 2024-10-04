'Can't Just File Cases Because...': Court Grants Interim Protection To Journalist

Writings perceived as criticism of the government cannot be the reason for filing criminal cases against journalists, said the Supreme Court, underlining the right to freedom of speech and expression.

"In democratic nations, the freedom to express one's views is respected and the rights of journalists are protected under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution," said the Supreme Court.

The bench, comprising Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti, was hearing a petition filed by journalist Abhishek Upadhyay, who sought quashing of an FIR lodged against him in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly publishing a news report on the "caste dynamics of the general administration" in the state.

"Merely because writings of a journalist are perceived as criticism of the government, criminal cases should not be slapped against the writer," the court said.

Issuing a notice to the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government, seeking its response in the matter, the top court said, "In the meantime, coercive steps should not be taken against the petitioner in connection with the subject article."