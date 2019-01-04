Can't Separate Cinema, Politics: Anupam Kher On Manmohan Singh Film

"The Accidental Prime Minister" is based on Manmohan Singh's tenure as India's Prime Minister.

National Award winning actor Anupam Kher, who plays former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in "The Accidental Prime Minister", says cinema and politics cannot be separated since one reflects the other.

The film, based on Manmohan Singh's years in office, has landed in trouble even before its release.

"Look, when the audience is going to the theatre to watch a film, they are regular cine-goers and movie lovers. They are not entering the hall as a voter. But yes, when they come out, the film might linger in their mind then, cinema and politics cannot be separated, because they are a reflection of each other," Anupam Kher told news agency IANS.

The actor further said: "A filmmaker or an artiste really cannot figure out why people are voting for a political party. Some voters are loyalists; some are making a list of good and bad to choose a party and the government. How much can a film contribute to that"?

Anupam Kher also said the film is about a simple man who was born into a middle-class family and with his merit, rose to become the Prime Minister of India.

"The Accidental Prime Minister" is based on an eponymous book released during the 2014 elections, when the political transformation happened and the nation voted BJP to power. The book gives an insight into the Prime Minister Office (PMO) as well as the personal journey of Manmohan Singh.