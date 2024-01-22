Cannot Direct Government To Notify Law Passed By Parliament: Supreme Court

Courts cannot direct the government to notify a law passed by Parliament, Supreme Court said.

The courts cannot direct the government to notify a law passed by Parliament, the Supreme Court said today while dismissing a plea seeking implementation of certain provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

"It is up to the government to notify a law passed by Parliament. This is beyond the power of the courts. Sorry, this is in the domain of policy. We cannot direct this," a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra said.

"We cannot issue a writ of mandamus to the government that they shall notify the law," the Chief Justice said and referred to his judgment to this effect.

The top court was hearing a PIL filed by one Seema B Qayyum, seeking directions to the Centre to notify one part of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)