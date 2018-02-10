Cannot Deny Essential Services For Want Of Aadhaar, Says UIDAI The Aadhaar authority UIDAI said it has taken a serious note of some cases reported in media in which it is claimed that the want of Aadhaar has resulted in the denial of essential services

The UIDAI said action will be taken if essential services are denied for the want of Aadhaar New Delhi: The Aadhaar authority UIDAI today told central and state government departments not to deny essential services for the want of an Aadhaar number. The Unique Identification Authority of India in a statement said "genuine beneficiary" should not be denied essential services like "medical help, hospitalisation, school admission or ration through PDS (public distribution system)" for the want of the unique identity number.



"UIDAI has taken a serious note of some of the cases reported in media recently in which it is claimed that the want of Aadhaar has resulted in the denial of essential services like hospitalisation or medical help by some lower level staffs causing grave inconvenience to people," the statement said.



"While real facts behind such claims of denial are being investigated by the concerned agencies and strict action will be taken in case denial has occurred," it said.



According to the statement, "Section 7 of Aadhaar Act 2016" has a clear provision for "no exclusion or denial".



"Aadhaar enables people to establish their identity so that they receive their entitlements and exercise their rights without any fear of being excluded," the statement said.



"However, there have been some media reports that some service providers are denying essential and other services for want of Aadhaar. Such violations are punishable under respective laws of the land. Under no circumstance, anyone can be denied a service just because he or she doesn't have an Aadhaar," the statement said.





