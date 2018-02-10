Cannot Deny Essential Services For Want Of Aadhaar, Says UIDAI

"UIDAI has taken a serious note of some of the cases reported in media recently in which it is claimed that the want of Aadhaar has resulted in the denial of essential services like hospitalisation or medical help by some lower level staffs causing grave inconvenience to people," the statement said.
"While real facts behind such claims of denial are being investigated by the concerned agencies and strict action will be taken in case denial has occurred," it said.
According to the statement, "Section 7 of Aadhaar Act 2016" has a clear provision for "no exclusion or denial".
"However, there have been some media reports that some service providers are denying essential and other services for want of Aadhaar. Such violations are punishable under respective laws of the land. Under no circumstance, anyone can be denied a service just because he or she doesn't have an Aadhaar," the statement said.