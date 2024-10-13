'Cancer Can Be Cured By Cleaning Cowshed, Lying There': UP Minister

Mr Gangwar also had some advice for blood pressure patients.

Making a series of startling claims, a minister from Uttar Pradesh has said that cancer patients can cure themselves by cleaning cowsheds and lying in them, and the dosage of blood pressure medicines can be cut in half within 10 days by petting cows and serving them.

The minister also urged people to celebrate their marriage anniversaries and their children's birthdays in cow shelters.

Sanjay Singh Gangwar, the junior minister for sugarcane development, made the remarks while addressing people during the inauguration of a cow shelter in Pakadia Naugawan in his constituency of Pilibhit on Sunday.

Speaking in Hindi, the minister said, "If there is a blood pressure patient... there are cows here. The person should pet a cow on its back every morning and evening and serve it. If the person was taking a 20 mg dose of medicine for blood pressure, it would come down to 10 mg within 10 days. This is a tested thing that I am telling you."

"If a cancer patient starts cleaning a cowshed and lying there, even cancer can be cured. If you light cow dung cakes, you get relief from mosquitoes. So, everything that a cow produces is useful in some way," he claimed.

Speaking to reporters later, he said he has urged people to celebrate their marriage anniversaries and the birthdays of their children in cow shelters and also donate fodder.

