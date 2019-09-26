Need Custody Of Robert Vadra, Says Enforcement Directorate In Court

Robert Vadra was not cooperating with the investigation in the case.

The Enforcement Directorate today opposed the bail plea of Robert Vadra in connection with a money laundering case, saying his custodial interrogation was needed as they unearthed a "money chain", which directly leads to him.

Opposing Robert Vadra's anticipatory bail plea, the Enforcement Directorate told the Delhi High Cout that they had found a money trail and so needed Mr Vadra for custodial interrogation in the money laundering case against him.

Mr Vadra was not cooperating with the investigation in the case, Enforcement Directorate said before Justice Chandra Shekhar.

Businessman Robert Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a mansion at 12, Bryanston Square in London, which has an estimated value of 1.9 million pounds. Robert Vadra has also been battling allegations of shadowy land deals in Haryana and Rajasthan.

Denying the Enforcement Directorate claims, Mr Vadra's lawyer said his client had cooperated in the investigation by appearing before the agency whenever summoned.

The lawyer also said his client answered the questions put to him by the Enforcement Directorate. "Not confessing" to allegations against him does not mean he was not cooperating, he said.

The court had listed the matter for final arguments on November 5.

The court was hearing the Enforcement Directorate's plea challenging the anticipatory bail granted to Vadra by a trial court.

On Tuesday, Mr Vadra opposed the plea saying there was no single instance of his non-cooperation in the investigation and there was no risk of him tampering with any evidence as the agency had already seized from him every document pertaining to the case.

The Enforcement Directorate was conducting a "fishing and roving enquiry" and has no material to support the allegations made against him, he claimed.

The probe agency sought the cancellation of Mr Vadra's anticipatory bail on the ground that it required his custody as he was not cooperating in the investigation.

Regarding the allegation of flight risk, Mr Vadra said in his reply, "The conduct of the respondent (Vadra) in returning to India from abroad voluntarily upon reading press reports that Enforcement Directorate was investigating him made it abundantly clear that Mr Vadra had no intention of whatsoever of fleeing the country and was determined to stay in India and clear the name."

The response added that Mr Vadra has volunteered to appear before the probe agency even though he was yet to receive summons from them.

No specific allegation has been made by the agency to suggest that Mr Vadra has in any way attempted to or actually succeeded in tampering with any evidence or witness, it said.

"Mr Vadra has no properties outside India whatsoever nor does he have any beneficial ownership of any property outside India," the reply had claimed.

It added that Mr Vadra has never received any ''kickback'' for any ''deal'' and any allegations of this nature are completely false.

It claimed that the sole purpose of the agency is to cause prejudice in the mind of court and the public against Mr Vadra.

Granting anticipatory bail to Mr Vadra, the trial court had directed him not to leave the country without prior permission and also to join the probe as and when called by the investigating officer.

Robert Vadra was directed on April 1 to not leave the country without permission by the Delhi court which had granted him conditional anticipatory bail.

With inputs from PTI

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.