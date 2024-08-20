'Cancel Lateral Entry Ad': Minister Writes To UPSC Head Amid Massive Row

Union Minister Jitendra Singh today wrote to the head of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), asking the civil service body to cancel its advertisement for lateral entry.

Mr Singh's letter, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directions, called for a need for lateral entry to align with the principles of equity and social justice enshrined in the Constitution, particularly concerning the provision of reservations.

The UPSC recently issued an advertisement seeking "talented and motivated Indian nationals" for lateral recruitment to various senior positions within the Union government. These positions include Joint Secretary, Director, and Deputy Secretary in 24 ministries, with a total of 45 posts up for grabs.

This move has triggered a debate on lateral entry into bureaucracy, especially after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent criticism of the process, which the BJP has countered by pointing out that the concept was initially developed under a Congress-led government.

"While most of the major lateral entries before 2014 were made in an ad-hoc manner, including cases of alleged favouritism, efforts of our government have been to make the process institutionally driven, transparent and open," the letter read. "The Prime Minister is of the firm belief that the process of lateral entry must be aligned with the principles of equity and social justice enshrined in our Constitution, particularly concerning the provisions of reservation."

Lateral entry into bureaucracy refers to the recruitment of individuals from outside the traditional government service cadres, such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), to fill mid and senior-level positions in government departments.

The lateral entry process was formally introduced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure, with the first set of vacancies announced in 2018. This marked a departure from the traditional system where senior bureaucratic positions were almost exclusively filled by career civil servants.

According to government sources, the idea was first proposed during the UPA government, led by Congress, in the mid-2000s. In 2005, the UPA established the Second Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC) under the chairmanship of Veerappa Moily. The Commission was tasked with recommending reforms to the Indian administrative system.

In his letter, Mr Singh pointed out that while the concept of lateral entry was initially endorsed by the Second ARC and later supported by the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission in 2013, its implementation has historically lacked transparency and fairness.

"For PM Modi, reservation in public employment is a cornerstone of our social justice framework, aimed at addressing historical injustices and promoting inclusivity," Mr Singh's letter read. "It is important that the constitutional mandate towards social justice is upheld so that deserving candidates from marginalised communities get their rightful representation in the government services."

Mr Singh cited several high-profile cases where lateral entrants were appointed to key positions without following proper reservation protocols, including the leadership of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and even Secretary-level posts in various ministries during earlier administrations.

"Since these positions have been treated as specialized and designated as single-cadre posts, there has been no provision for reservation in these appointments. This aspect needs to be reviewed and reformed in the context of the Prime Minister's focus on ensuring social justice. Hence, I urge the UPSC to cancel the advertisement for lateral entry recruitment. This step would be a significant advance in the pursuit of social justice and empowerment," the letter read.

