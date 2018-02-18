Justin Trudeau Starts India Visit With A Trip To Taj Mahal: 10 Updates

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family visited the Taj Mahal in Agra.

New Delhi: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family have reached Agra for a visit to the iconic Taj Mahal. The Trudeaus landed in Delhi last evening on a week-long visit to India that's expected to deepen ties as much with New Delhi as with Indians in Canada. The 46-year-old Prime Minister, who once remarked that he had more Sikhs in his cabinet than PM Narendra Modi, is accompanied by a chunk of his cabinet ministers. This trip, he said, was focused on creating jobs and strengthening the "deep connection" between the people of the two nations.