'Can Protest At PM House To Demand Statehood For Delhi': Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal had protested in front of the Lieutenant-Governor's office last year.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that he was not above entering the premises of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence to stage a sit-in protest to demand full statehood for the national capital.

"The coming (Lok Sabha) election promises to be very interesting. Delhi's seven seats can either form a government or spoil the chances of government formation. If we get these seats, we will ensure that Delhi gets full statehood," Mr Kejriwal said at an event organised by the Bar Council of Delhi at the Tis Hazari Courts.

Recalling his nine-day sit-in protest at the Delhi Lieutenant Governor's residence in June last year, Mr Kejriwal said: "This time, if need be, we will enter the Prime Minister's house to stage a dharna to push for our statehood demand."

Hitting out at the BJP on Wednesday, Mr Kejriwal alleged that "a party with only three legislators" in the 70-member assembly had been given the authority to run the national capital. The Chief Minister said that in the absence of full statehood, the government was facing hurdles in ensuring optimum governance for the people of Delhi.

"Why don't we get full statehood? Are we not patriotic enough, or do we not pay taxes?" Mr Kejriwal asked at the function held to mark the allocation of Rs 50 crore to lawyers under the 'Social Security Scheme'. He said while his predecessor - Sheila Dikshit - had powers to transfer and post officials, they were taken away once he came to the helm. "The real power is with those who got three seats out of 70. How will we run the government if this is how things are? I can't even transfer a peon," he claimed.

Yesterday, Mr Kejriwal had reacted to PM Modi's greetings to Arunachal Pradesh on its statehood day with a tweet on his government's behalf. "Sir, Delhi is also waiting for its statehood day. U had promised to the people of Delhi that you wud grant full statehood to Delhi. Kindly do it sir. People of Delhi have faced injustice for 70 years now (sic)," he tweeted.

A statement from the Bar Council said that the government has promised a grant of Rs 50 crore to lawyers, which would be enhanced as and when needed. "This demand for social security has been going on for many years. In case of the sudden demise of a lawyer, his family is forced to lead a hand-to-mouth existence. There is no system in place for medical help," it said.

"We need schemes like insurance, medical aid, health cover, payment of lump sum amount in case of sudden demise, pension, schemes for young lawyers including stipend, housing and adequate infrastructural facilities in various courts," the statement added.

(With inputs from PTI)