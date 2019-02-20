Arvind Kejriwal Reacts After PM Modi's Tweet On Arunachal Statehood Day

The Aam Aadmi Party government led by Arvind Kejriwal has been demanding full statehood for Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant full statehood status to Delhi, an issue that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party or AAP is expected to raise in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls in an emphatic manner.

The Aam Aadmi Party said it will hold a door-to-door campaign to tell people how the BJP had done them "injustice" on the issue.

Reacting to the PM Modi's greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on their Statehood Day on Twitter, Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "Sir. Delhi is also waiting for its statehood day. U had promised to the people of Delhi that you wud grant full statehood to Delhi. Kindly do it sir. People of Delhi have faced injustice for 70 years now."

According to its strategy for the general election, the Aam Aadmi Party will distribute the BJP's manifestos for previous elections, including that of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, in which, it said, the BJP had supported the demand for full statehood to Delhi.

The BJP's Delhi unit, however, said the campaign was a "new drama" by AAP and its chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Recently, in a major setback to the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi, two judges of the Supreme Court agreed that it is the Centre which should have the final word on posting and transfer of bureaucrats in the national capital administration, but their disagreement on finer details resulted in a split verdict and the matter got referred to a larger bench.

"We will go door-to-door, telling people how the BJP has done them injustice on the issue of full statehood," Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai had said on Tuesday.

