'Mother Of 2 Infants': Trinamool MP's Wife's Request Over Summons In Case

Rujira Banerjee is wife of Trinamool general secretary Abhishek Banerjee (File)

Rujira Banerjee, wife of Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee, has written to the Enforcement Directorate asking that she as a mother of two infants be exempted from travelling to New Delhi in the middle of a pandemic in connection with the summons issued against her in a money laundering case involving coal smuggling.

The Trinamool general secretary's wife was asked to appear before the central probe agency today. Abhishek Banerjee, her husband and also West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, has been asked to appear before the agency in New Delhi on September 6.

"I am a mother of two infants and travelling to New Delhi physically alone in the midst of the pandemic will put my and the lives of my children at grave risk. It would be convenient to me if you consider asking me to appear in Kolkata at my residence since your organization has its office in Kolkata and I reside in Kolkata too," she said in a letter dated August 31.

"The alleged cause of action of the subject matter of your inquiry too arises out of West Bengal," she added.

The ED had initiated money laundering probe into alleged theft in the government coalfields, carried out in connivance with public servants, in West Bengal.

The CBI had questioned Rujira Banerjee in the case on the February 23, days ahead of the assembly polls, in Kolkata. Her Sister and family have also been questioned in the case.