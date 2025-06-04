Can Ambitious Green Wall Project Save The Aravallis? What Expert Said

The Aravalli range, made up of India's oldest fold mountains, is bleeding. Stretching 692 km from Delhi to Gujarat, this range stands as a vital shield, holding back the Thar Desert, guiding monsoon winds, and cradling over 300 plant and 120 bird species in its vibrant ecosystem. But relentless deforestation, illegal mining, and creeping desertification are ripping apart its ecological core, threatening rivers, biodiversity, and millions of livelihoods.

Tomorrow, on World Environment Day 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will plant the first saplings of the Aravalli Green Wall Project in Delhi's Ridge, launching a 1,400 km-long green belt to heal this ancient guardian. NDTV spoke to Anumita Roychowdhury, Executive Director of Research and Advocacy at the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), to explore whether this ambitious vision can triumph over the Aravallis' mounting crises.

The Aravallis' Wounds

The range's green cloak is tattered. Forest cover fell 0.9% from 1999-2019, with the central range losing a staggering 32% since 1975 to urban sprawl and mining. Illegal mining has obliterated 25% of Rajasthan's Aravalli hills since 1967-68, despite Supreme Court bans in 2002 and 2009. Of 4,150 mining leases for copper, zinc, and marble, only 288 have environmental clearance.

Desertification also looms: 8.2% of Haryana's land turned arid by 2018-19, and 8% of the Aravallis-5,772.7 sq km-was lost by 2019, with 22% more at risk by 2059. These assaults have dried rivers like the Sahibi and Luni, eroded soils, depleted groundwater, and slashed biodiversity, undermining the region's climate resilience.

A Green Wall of Hope

The Aravalli Green Wall Project, launching June 5, 2025, aims to weave a 1,400 km-long, 5 km-wide green belt, inspired by Africa's Great Green Wall. Starting with 24,990 hectares in Haryana's Gurgaon, Faridabad, Nuh, Rewari, and Mahendergarh, it will plant native species, revive 75 water bodies, and bolster soil conservation, targeting 1.1 million hectares by 2027.

"The Aravalli Green Wall Project is a very critical step forward. Since our childhood, we have seen massive degradation of the Aravallis. This project will restore confidence that we can protect, conserve, and expand this essential resource." Aligned with India's UNCCD (United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification), CBD (Convention on Biological Diversity), and UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) commitments, it promises to curb desertification, boost biodiversity, and create jobs while cooling the region and filtering dust that fuels Delhi-NCR's air pollution crisis," said Ms Roychowdhury.

"The wall will act as a wind and dust barrier," Ms Roychowdhury explained, "consistent with global best practices for green walls, addressing the intersection of clean air challenges and climate change," she added.

Eco-Tourism: Opportunity or Threat?

The project's eco-tourism push-safaris, nature parks, and trekking routes-aims to fund restoration and engage local communities. But could increased human activity harm this fragile ecosystem?

"The Aravallis are a fragile ecosystem," Ms Roychowdhury warned. "Tourism can't take over or disrupt the local ecological balance. We have to be respectful and sensitive to the communities and species that depend on this region."

She stressed that unregulated tourism risks habitat disruption, pollution, and wildlife displacement. To counter this, CSE recommends robust safeguards: "We advocate for strict regulatory frameworks-limiting visitor numbers, enforcing waste management protocols, and ensuring low-impact, non-invasive infrastructure. Species introduced for reforestation must be native to avoid ecological imbalances," she said.

On the risk of over-commercialisation, Ms Roychowdhury is clear: "The Aravallis are a buffer between Delhi, Haryana, and expanding urban areas. Unregulated development, like stone quarrying or encroachments, must stop for the green wall to succeed. Community involvement is essential, but it must prioritise ecological restoration over commercial interests."

She emphasises enforcement and scale: "The clean air agenda cannot succeed on a small scale. We need speed of implementation, but it must integrate local needs without allowing tourism to dominate. Conservation must always come first," she said.

As PM Modi plants saplings tomorrow, the Aravalli Green Wall signals a fierce resolve to heal this ancient range. But, as Ms Roychowdhury underscored, "The green wall will work only if we stop urban pressures. It's a matter of enforcement and implementation."