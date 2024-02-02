Camera Trap Records 2 Tigers After Gap Of 50 Years In Tamil Nadu Reserve

Images of tigers were recorded through camera traps fixed inside the Reserve Forest areas in January.

Two tigers were recorded by camera traps nearly after a gap of 50 years in the Reserve Forests of Jawalagiri range in the Cauvery North Wildlife Sanctuary at Hosur, Tamil Nadu, the state government said on Friday.

The Jawalagiri range is adjacent to the recently notified Cauvery South Wildlife Sanctuary which is part of the continuous landscape of protected areas.

"The presence of tigers in the habitat shows that the habitat is viable to accommodate spillover tiger population from Bhanerghatta National Park and nearby protected areas indicating the success of conservation efforts," Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change & Forest, Supriya Sahu said in a release.

Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy had informed that the Wildlife warden-Hosur K Karthikeyani, has reported that there was a direct recording of two tigers - a male aged 4 or 5 and another tiger in the age group of 8-9 years, the release said.

